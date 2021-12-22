LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony was postponed Wednesday due to concerns about surging COVID-19 cases.
“After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022,” according to a statement from the Critics Choice Association.READ MORE: Here's How To Recycle Christmas Trees In Los Angeles
“We are in constant communication with L.A. County Health Officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.”READ MORE: Big Rig Crash Halts Traffic on I-5 Near Sylmar, Lanes Now Reopened
A new date for the ceremony was not immediately announced.MORE NEWS: Voluntary Evacuation Warnings Issued In Southern California
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)