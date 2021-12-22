VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — An Ohio teen faces charges of impersonating a police officer, and authorities believe he may have more victims.
Rudy Reed, 18, was arrested last Wednesday while driving a white Ford Crown Victoria in the area of La Mesa and Petaluma roads. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle had been observed responding to traffic collisions and being positioned in the roadway in a manner law enforcement does to block traffic.
Authorities say the vehicle appeared to be an unmarked sheriff's patrol vehicle with several law enforcement specific details, including a black push bar, a dash cam, interior-mounted emergency lights, sirens, antennae, "police interceptor" badges and rims, and police-specific identifying numbers on the trunk. Deputies searched the vehicle, and found ballistic armor, an imitation firearm, pepper spray, LAPD patches, and other police gear, authorities said. Reed was also wearing a "Toledo Police" hooded sweatshirt when he was stopped.
A further search of Reed’s home turned up LAPD uniforms, LAPD badge and patches; a hat from the California Highway Patrol, radio and lighting equipment, multiple imitation firearms, police duty belts equipped with radios, imitation tasers, handcuffs, and gun holsters, authorities said.
Reed was arrested on suspicion of false impersonation of a peace officer, but was released the next day with a citation. But authorities believe there may be more victims of the impersonation, so Reed's booking photo has been released to the public.
Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Deputy F. Demara at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.