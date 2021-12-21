WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing from Whittier on Monday has been found, authorities said Tuesday.
Julia Skye Portugal de Aguilar was last seen around 7:15 a.m. in the 12900 block of Racimo Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
On Tuesday afternoon, the LASD reported that she had been found unharmed.
Further details were not released.
