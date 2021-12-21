LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a no-burn order for much of the Southland through Wednesday night due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
Residents in the South Coast Air Basin are prohibited from burning wood, both indoors and outdoors through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The order was originally set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday evening.
#CheckBeforeYouBurn EXTENSION: Tuesday, December 21st – Wednesday, December 22nd are No-Burn Days: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX
Find out more about our No-Burn program at https://t.co/Q46dBQObYi and sign up for alerts at https://t.co/lyxsiZhidg pic.twitter.com/pHJUVazEUj
— South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) December 21, 2021
The South Coast Air Basin includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County.
The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert.
Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat are also exempt from the requirement.
Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.
Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at http://www.AirAlerts.org.
