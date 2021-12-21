LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men were injured Tuesday after being struck by an SUV in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles before the vehicle smashed into a retaining wall.
The accident was reported at about 2 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Cadillac Avenue, near Ballona Creek, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Fire officials said one of the men suffered "severe lower body trauma" and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other man suffered only minor injures and was evaluated at the scene.
The woman driving the SUV was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
