LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers lost their third straight game after the No. 1 Phoenix Suns defeated them for the second time this season in a, 108-90 rout.

The Lakers were without star Anthony Davis after he suffered a sprained MCL against the Timberwolves last Friday. He is out for at least four weeks, at which time he will be re-evaluated.

Without Davis, Los Angeles lacked a legitimate third-scoring option with only two players in the starting lineup scoring more than 3 points. Only four players out of the 12 that played scored seven points or more. LeBron James led the game in scoring with 34 points while also grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out two assists. He appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the third quarter, however, he remained for the rest of the game.

Russell Westbrook added 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists but turned the ball over seven times. The rest of the starting lineup scored a combined seven points. Talen Horton-Tucker struggled to convert making only 1 of his 13 field goal attempts.

In his second game of the season and his first game back from injury, Trevor Ariza shot perfectly from the field, knocking in all three of his three-point attempts and all four of his field-goal attempts. He finished the game with 12 points.

Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 24 points while also recording nine boards and seven assists. Deandre Ayton added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers will face the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 23 in hopes to go back above a .500 record.