LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pop-up vaccine clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters to travelers at LAX for the holidays.

The Omicron variant has tripled COVID-19 infections in just a week, canceling several games across the spectrum of professional sports and events across Southern California. But the spike in cases hasn’t seemed to dampened enthusiasm for holiday travel, as LAX seems to have nearly reached pre-pandemic traffic levels.

So Los Angeles World Airports partnered with the county’s Department of Public Health to help its employees and visitors protect themselves during the busy holiday season.

“Vaccines are the best, first defense against COVID-19,” Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement.

The vaccine clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and on Dec. 29 on the Arrivals level of the Tom Bradley International Terminal, near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection exit. All the available vaccines – Moderna and Pfizer doses for people ages 12 and up, a pediatric Pfizer dose for children ages 5 to 11, and the Johnson and Johnson shot for people 18 and older – will be administered by technicians with the site’s clinical partner, MedEx pharmacy. The clinic will offer first-time shots, and boosters for people who have already received their first two doses and meet the guidelines.

The vaccinations are available without appointment, and people interested in getting the vaccine at LAX can park in any of the available structures around the Central Terminal Area and walk or ride the Airline Connector shuttle to the vaccination site.

For more information about traveling through LAX, visit www.FlyLAX.com/TravelSafely.