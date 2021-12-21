BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating a shooting Tuesday evening in the Baldwin Hills area.
Police had cordoned off the scene near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Santo Tomas Drive on the north end of the Baldwin Hills, close to Culver City, for the investigation.READ MORE: Judge Denies Preliminary Injunction For Firefighters Against Vaccine Mandate
One person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, though Sky2’s Desmond Shaw, reporting from overhead, said the victim did not appear to be conscious or breathing.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition, Another Injured After Being Struck By SUV In Mid-City Area
So far, police have not released any information in regard to a suspect in the shooting.MORE NEWS: LA County Offers $10,000 Reward In Lancaster Car-To-Car Shooting
No other information was immediately available.