LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority will offer free rides on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve on all its trains and buses.
The free service will begin at 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 and run through 2 a.m. on Dec. 25. It will also run during the same times from Dec. 31 through Jan. 1.
All rail station gates will be unlatched, and all fare boxes will not deduct money from TAP cards during this time, Metro said.
However, there will be no extra rail service on New Year's Eve, Metro disclosed. Trains will run every 20 minutes from 8 p.m. through midnight, when the last train departs. There will be no rail service after midnight on New Year's Eve.
On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, train and bus service will run on a holiday schedule. There will be extra capacity however on the L Line for those headed to the Rose Parade or the Rose Bowl.
After waiving bus fares during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro will again resume collecting fares on Jan. 10.
In September, the Metro Board of Directors gave final approval to a 23-month pilot program that allows K-12 students and anyone enrolled in community college to ride Metro fare-free.
