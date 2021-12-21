LOS ANGELES (CBLSA) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 reward Tuesday for information on the gunman responsible for shooting a man who was driving in Lancaster, and then hunting the injured man down at a gas station to shoot him again.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended the reward, calling the shooting “ruthless.”

At about 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 3, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were alerted about a car-to-car shooting. The victim, Jason Castillo, drove to a gas station at Challenger Way and Avenue K to call 911. While he was waiting for deputies to arrive, the gunman came back and shot Castillo again as he lay helpless on the ground, according to Barger.

Castillo was struck by bullets to his head and body, and Barger said he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

“I’m offering this reward as a plea for anyone with information about this ruthless shooting to step forward,” Barger said. “The shocking fact

that the gunman circled back to find Mr. Castillo, took aim and fired while he was already injured and helpless is deplorable.”

“As leaders of the Lancaster community, we must do all we can to send a clear message to criminals — your actions are unacceptable and justice

will be served,” she added.

Detectives said the gunman was driving a white, four-door BMW sedan which had visible collision damage to the front driver and passenger sides. He was wearing a green shirt, black shorts, a baseball hat with an “LA Dodgers” logo, white socks and black shoes.

Barger urged anyone with more information to call the sheriff’s Operation Safe Streets Bureau at 661-948-8466, or Detective James Phillips at

310-601-6064. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or posted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

We need your help! Anyone with information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the ruthless shooting of Jason Castillo on Dec. 3 in @cityoflancaster will receive a $10,000 reward. Justice must be served. Send anonymous tips to https://t.co/WhF6pVXOTb. pic.twitter.com/Eekpd2HI5t — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) December 21, 2021

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)