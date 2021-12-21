INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — On Tuesday night, receiver Cooper Kupp continued a stellar season as he broke two records during the Los Angeles Rams win against the Seattle Seahawks, 20-10.

In the third quarter, Kupp caught a 32-yard pass which put him over 90 receiving yards for the 10th straight game, beating the record previously set by Michael Irvin and fellow Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Also in the third quarter, Kupp caught a 6-yard touchdown pass for his 120th reception of the season, breaking the franchise record for single-season receptions set in 1995 by Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce. Kupp finished the game with nine receptions, 136 yards and the Rams only two touchdowns.

Kupp’s partner in crime, Matt Stafford finished the game with two touchdowns and one interception. Stafford targeted Kupp on nearly half of his throws, finishing 21 for 29 for 244 yards. Sony Michel carried the a heavy load for the Rams run game, rushing for 92 yards on 18 carries. He ripped off for a 39-yard carry halfway through the third quarter, which set up Kupp’s record-setting reception.

After a winless November, the Rams won their third straight game, tying the record with the NFC West No. 1 seed Arizona Cardinals. Arizona remains on top because of its better division record.

Even though the game was rescheduled from Sunday to Tuesday, both teams were still hobbled by COVID-19 as many of their players were in health and safety protocols. Among many others, the Rams were without starting right tackle Rob Havenstein, lead tackler Jordan Fuller and starting tight end Tyler Higbee.

With three games left in the 2021 regular season, the Rams look to defeat the Minnesota Vikings on the road.