ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A suspect was caught in Anaheim after stealing a fire truck from outside UC Irvine Medical Center early Tuesday morning and leading authorities on a pursuit.
At around 1:40 a.m., the truck was stolen from outside UCI Medical Center, which is located in the city of Orange, after firefighters had dropped off a patient there, the Orange County Fire Authority reports.
According to an OCFA spokesperson, no one was aboard the truck at the time. Firefighters were loading medical gear onto the truck when the suspect jumped in and started to drive away.
The truck had a GPS tracker on it, allowing California Highway Patrol officers to locate it.
After a pursuit that wound its way onto the northbound 405 Freeway, the suspect was eventually stopped and arrested at Brookhurst Street and Ball Road in Anaheim about one hour later.
The suspect was not immediately identified. There was no word of any injuries or damage to the truck.