LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Students at USC are on track to continue in-person classes when they return for the spring semester, but the university indicated Monday that it’s possible they may begin the semester with temporary remote learning.
University officials sent a message to students saying they are "preparing to adapt as needed," as they monitor the current rise in COVID cases.
"We have no plans to go online at this moment or having a remote spring semester," according to the university. "We are planning to continue in-person instruction for spring 2022. As part of these plans, like many universities, we are considering the possibility of delaying our in-person return with a temporary remote start in January."
The Omicron variant has led to an increase in COVID cases both locally and nationally.
On Monday, new data released by the CDC showed that the highly transmissible Omicron variant is now dominant in the United States.
USC officials said they would send out an update about spring semester plans “in the coming days.”