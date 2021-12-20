LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Santa Ana Police Department officials arrested a Santa Ana couple on Monday, after one of their children was stabbed during a domestic incident.
Santos Beltran, 34-years-old, and Ana Villalba, 27-years-old, were both taken into custody. Beltran was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, child abuse and domestic violence, while Villalba was booked with suspicion of child endangerment.
According to a report from SAPD, the toddler, a two-year-old female, was stabbed in the left torso and also suffered varying extents of bruising. She is expected to survive her injuries.
The report also stated that the toddler was taken to another family member by Beltran. That family member called police upon seeing the wounds.
There were also three other children in the Santa Ana residence, each of which has been taken into the custody of Social Services.
Beltran was slated to appear at a probation violation hearing on Tuesday, December 21 for an October 2019 drunk driving conviction.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)