LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect lead authorities on a pursuit early Monday morning that resulted in a standoff near a hospital in Boyle Heights.
The pursuit involving Los Angeles police began at approximately 2 a.m. and eventually came to a stop in the area of New Jersey and North State streets in Boyle Heights.
The male suspect refused to exit the car. Police said he may be armed. The public was asked to stay away from the area.
During the standoff, officers assisted employees of nearby Adventist Health White Memorial hospital to come and go safely.
The suspect was finally taken into custody at about 5:30 a.m. His name was not immediately released.
The circumstances which prompted the chase were unclear.