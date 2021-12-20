ONTARIO (CBSLA) — A man was killed after an encounter with officers from the Ontario Police Department.
The incident happened at a Quality Inn at the corner of Vineyard and G Street. According to a guest, they could hear a woman screaming for help before officers intervened.
“An officer knocked on my door and he said ‘Have you heard any gunshots or any screaming?'” said hotel guest Robbie Singleton. They could see the gentleman, whoever it was through the window and told him to drop the gun.”
According to officer Elisio Guerrero, the officer-involved shooting occurred after police located a male and an injured female in a hotel room.
The man was killed but the woman was transported to the hospital and is stable.
Detectives found narcotics at the scene and are still investigating how the pair knew each other and why the woman began to cry for help.
“I feel bad for them, especially right before Christmas and the holidays,” said Singleton. “I feel bad for both parties’ families. Things just happen a certain way sometimes and you can’t control [anything] like that.”
