LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a no-burn order Monday for much of the Southland through Tuesday night due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
Residents in the South Coast Air Basin are prohibited from burning wood, both indoors and outdoors through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
The South Coast Air Basin includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County.
The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert.
Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat are also exempt from the requirement.
Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.
Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at http://www.AirAlerts.org.
