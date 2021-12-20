LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday for a temporary race track that is being constructed in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Construction of the quarter-mile asphalt NASCAR short track at the L.A. Coliseum begins Tuesday.
The 2022 season-opening Busch Light Clash exhibition event will be hosted at the Coliseum on Nov. 6. It’s the first time the Clash has ever been held outside Daytona International Speedway since it started 1979. It’s also the first NASCAR event ever held at the nearly century-old Coliseum.
The event marks the kickoff to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will feature a concert headlined by Pitbull.
The track is expected to cost more than $1 million.