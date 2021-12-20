SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — A probationer who had already served time for stabbing a San Diego police dog is back in jail for arresting a second dog with the force.

Dedrick Jones, 35, was arrested Friday after San Diego police officers responding to a vandalism call in the 3700 block of Riley Street saw him swinging a knife, according to police. The officers deployed Canine Hondo when Jones came towards the officers with the knife, and officials say Jones stabbed the dog at least twice before he was taken into custody.

Canine Hondo has been treated at a San Diego veterinary hospital. He is expected to survive, but is continuing to receive care for his wounds, police said.

This was not Jones’ first altercation with a San Diego police dog. In January, Jones was armed with two knives and stabbed Canine Titan following a standoff. Canine Titan was severely injured – part of his colon had to be removed and he received 100 stitches. Jones pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty and assault on a peace officer, and was sentenced to a year in jail but was released in June based on jail credits for time served. Police confirmed Jones was on probation during the attack on Canine Hondo.

“It is ironic and tragic that the man who had the gall to stab a police dog in January committed the same crime just months later,” San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said in a statement.

Jones has again been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, harming a police dog, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, resisting an officer with threats or violence, and vandalism. He is being held on $155,500 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case on Tuesday.