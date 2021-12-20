LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers, who have already dealt with their own slew of issues stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic, joined the masses in the latest surge of NFL players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Head Coach Brandon Staley announced on Monday that star defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive back Kemon Hall will miss Sunday's contest against the Texans on December 26.
Also added to the reserve/COVID-19 list are running back Austin Ekeler, defensive back Tevaughn Campbell, offensive lineman Corey Linsley, defensive back Trey Marshall, wide receiver Andre Roberts and linebacker Chris Rumph II.
In a bit of good news, the team reinstated offensive lineman Rashawn Slater from the reserve/COVID-19 list, after he missed the Thursday night showdown between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Across town, the Los Angeles Rams have dealt with one of the worst outbreaks in all of professional sports, as their home game against the Seattle Seahawks was postponed from Sunday until Tuesday, as 29 different Rams players were added to the COVID-19 list.