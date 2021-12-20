LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Another victim in an increasingly long list of cancelations due to the rapidly rising, the American Film Institute has announced that their awards ceremony, scheduled for January 7, has been indefinitely postponed.
The event, supposed to take place at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons, is an annual luncheon to honor outstanding film and television programs from the recent year.READ MORE: 'Expect Laughter, Family Fun And Basketball': Actor Cedric Joe On Space Jam: A New Legacy, In Theaters July 16
However, as with many other events over the last week, the AFI Awards will not take place as scheduled.
On December 8, AFI announced their 23 honorees; 10 films, 10 television programs and three special award recipients:
AFI Movies of the Year
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “tick, tick… BOOM!”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
AFI Television Programs of the Year
- “Hacks”
- “Maid”
- “Mare of Easttown”
- “Reservation Dogs”
- “Schmigadooni”
- “Succession”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “The Underground Railroad”
- “Wandavision”
- “The White Lotus”
AFI Special Award
- “Belfast”
- “Squid Game”
- “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
CEO and President of the American Film Institute, Bob Gazzale, issued a statement on the postponement, “The goal of AFI Awards is to bring together the creative community at a private event founded in hugs and handshakes. Because that goal is not achievable at this time, we will be postponing the event until we can properly celebrate the artists in a manner worthy of the gifts they have given the world.”
It is currently unknown when organizers plan to reschedule the event.MORE NEWS: Who Is Ariana Grande's New Husband, Dalton Gomez?
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)