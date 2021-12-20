LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for two women and a man responsible for a series of armed robberies at several 7-Eleven stores across Los Angeles last month.
The robberies occurred over a three-day period from Nov. 27-29. Security video from one of the robberies was released Monday.
According to Los Angeles police, two of the three suspects would enter a store and approach the counter. While one of the suspects stayed in front of the counter, the second would go behind it with a gun and demand cash and cigars from the clerk, police said.
The third would stand watch at the door.
Police did not confirm exactly how many robberies occurred over that span. There was no word of any injuries.
The suspects were described as a Black woman, a Hispanic woman and a Black man, all in their early 20s.
Anyone with information on their identities can call detectives at 1-877-LAPD-24-7.