LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s beginning to look a lot like a wet Christmas.

Forecasters say Southern California could get the gift of rain and snow this week with not just one, but two storms on the way.

A Pacific storm that taps into the atmospheric river is brewing and could bring widespread rain into Southern California Wednesday night into Thursday, according to CBS2’s Amber Lee. The valleys could get as much as three inches of rain, while the foothills and mountains could see up to five inches.

Wondering how much rain #SoCal could potentially receive next week??? Well, here's the current expected rainfall totals from Tue thru Christmas Day. These totals are just preliminary as the computer models still have some differing ideas on timing, amounts, etc.. #CAwx #larain pic.twitter.com/8894Hp5ywq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 19, 2021

Periods of heavy rain could mean some street flooding and minor debris flow for recent burn areas. There could also be a slight chance of thunderstorms in the storm’s wake as it moves out of the area Thursday.

The second storm on tap to arrive on Christmas Day may not bring as much rain, but could bring more snow to the mountains.

A stormy period remains on track for #SoCal this coming week, with 1-3" of rain, 3-5" in the foothills and mountains, with snow at the higher elevations. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XDe6caMzlC — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 19, 2021

The National Weather Service says snow levels should stay above 6,500 feet through Thursday, but the second, colder storm could bring snow levels down to 4,500 feet Friday into Saturday.