SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Two people have been arrested in a shooting that injured an innocent bystander in Santa Ana.

Veronica Flores, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Anthony Valencia, 26, faces the same charge, along with attempted murder, after being arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 8 shooting on Willits Street.

According to police, Valencia shot at a red SUV from an apartment complex along Willits Street at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. Security video released by Santa Ana police show a gunman aiming over the top of a block wall at a red SUV driving northbound on the street, then rushing to get into a parked car with a companion. Investigators say the shooting was gang-related.

The gunfire instead hit a vehicle going southbound, and a woman in her 30s who was driving with her two daughters was hit in the right shoulder. The two girls were not hurt, but their mother was hospitalized for six days. She has since been released.

According to Orange County jail records, Valencia remains in custody, but Flores has been released. No further information was available.