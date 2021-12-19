LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man reportedly died after being stabbed at a concert in Exposition Park Saturday night.
The stabbing happened at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival, which was taking place at Banc of California Stadium.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the victim's identity, though TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both reported that the deceased was performer, Drakeo The Ruler.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Artists, including Al Green, Snoop Dogg, and The Isley Brothers, were also scheduled to perform but the concert was shut down after the stabbing.
Video from the scene posted to social media showed a fight outside the stadium but it is unclear whether that was related to the stabbing.