DOWNEY (CBSLA) — An investigation continued Sunday into a deputy-involved shooting in Downey this weekend.
The shooting unfolded around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9500 block of Raviller Drive after deputies observed a car that was suspected of being involved in a shooting earlier in the month.READ MORE: TMZ: Drakeo The Ruler Killed In Stabbing At Once Upon A Time In LA Music Festival
It was then that Norwalk deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the car, but the driver fled, leading to a pursuit.
During the chase, the suspect crashed into another vehicle. He then exited and bailed on foot. Deputies say the suspect at one point attempted to gain access to a home.READ MORE: 2 Killed In High-Speed Chase In Highland; Probe Underway
“As deputies approached the suspect, he turned toward them with a gun in his hand,” authorities said in a news release. “At this time, both deputies were involved in deputy-involved shooting. The suspect was struck in the upper torso several times.”
The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.
Authorities said three firearms were recovered from the suspect at the scene.MORE NEWS: Highways, Trains And Planes Fill Up For Christmas Travel Rush
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.