LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a no-burn order on Saturday that was intended to extend through Sunday evening. On Sunday, they announced that that no-burn order had in fact been extended to last through Monday evening instead.
The mandatory prohibition of both the indoor and outdoor burning of wood is due to a high forecast of air pollution in the area, especially those in the South Coast Air Basin. Those areas include non-desert regions of Los Angeles County, Riverside County, Orange County and San Bernardino County.READ MORE: Authorities Investigating Hate Fliers Dispensed Throughout Pasadena, Beverly Hills Neighborhoods
Homes that rely on wood-burning as their sole source of heat, low-income households and homes without natural gas are exempt from adhering to the order. Along with those residences, homes located at an elevation of above 3,000 feet, and those living in the high desert or Coachella Valley are also exempt.READ MORE: Gasoline Spill In Pasadena Has Traveled Into Alhambra Wash, Prompting Emergency Response
Non-wood burning and gas fireplaces are also not restricted.
Both wood and manufactured fire logs are not permitted under the order.
