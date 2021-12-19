CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The NHL Sunday announced that all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20 through Dec. 23 will be postponed and rescheduled.

The postponements are the result of growing concerns about cross-border travel amid holiday surges of coronavirus cases.

The games that will be impacted will include:

Monday, Dec. 20:

Montreal @ NY Islanders;

Anaheim @ Edmonton;

Tuesday, Dec. 21:

St. Louis @ Ottawa;

Vancouver @ San Jose;

Wednesday, Dec. 22:

Montreal @ NY Rangers;

Winnipeg @ Dallas;

Edmonton @ Los Angeles;

Thursday, Dec. 23:

St. Louis @ Toronto;

Carolina @ Ottawa;

Montreal @ New Jersey;

Anaheim @ Vancouver; and

Edmonton @ San Jose.

Click here for a full list of NHL postponements.