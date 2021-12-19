LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The NHL Sunday announced that all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20 through Dec. 23 will be postponed and rescheduled.
The postponements are the result of growing concerns about cross-border travel amid holiday surges of coronavirus cases.READ MORE: Officers Shot Domestic Violence Suspect Armed With A Knife On Saturday
The games that will be impacted will include:
Monday, Dec. 20:
Montreal @ NY Islanders;
Anaheim @ Edmonton;
Tuesday, Dec. 21:
St. Louis @ Ottawa;
Vancouver @ San Jose;
Wednesday, Dec. 22:READ MORE: LA County Continues To See Increase In COVID-19 Cases
Montreal @ NY Rangers;
Winnipeg @ Dallas;
Edmonton @ Los Angeles;
Thursday, Dec. 23:
St. Louis @ Toronto;
Carolina @ Ottawa;
Montreal @ New Jersey;
Anaheim @ Vancouver; and
Edmonton @ San Jose.MORE NEWS: Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of Girlfriend In Garden Grove
Click here for a full list of NHL postponements.