Having a meal on the table is a gift in itself for some during the Holidays.
To help those in need at this time and year-round, the Food Distribution program is part of the Dignity Health Ministries initiative across their 8 hospitals. For ways to give, visit: dignityhealth.org/ways-to-give
During the Holidays, eating mindfully is also important to you and your family's health. Susan J. Speer, MS, RD, CSO, offers us recipes that are as fun to eat as they are good for you.
And her motto is always 90/10 – eat healthfully 90% of the time with a colorful plate of fruits, veggies, whole grains and lean protein; then enjoy yourself the other 10% of the time!
Click here for the following delicious, and good-for-you recipes: Pumpkin Pie Smoothie, Raspberry Overnight Oats, and Spiced Baked Apples with Fruit and Nuts.
The following segment was sponsored by Dignity Health.