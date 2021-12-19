LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The holiday travel rush is back on again as people get away for Christmas.
Long check-in lines could be seen at Los Angeles International Airport as travelers were making their way to their destinations for the holiday.READ MORE: 2 Killed In High-Speed Chase In Highland; Probe Underway
“We’re going to Cancun. My parents and my sister and my baby and my husband are all headed there. We’re super excited to spend the holidays there. It’s been two years since we traveled. We’ve been vaccinated. We’ve been boosted, except for the baby. We’re a little nervous about flying with her on the plane,” said one traveler. “We did everything we could to take precautions.”READ MORE: TMZ: Drakeo The Ruler Killed In Stabbing At Once Upon A Time In LA Music Festival
Meanwhile, LAX tweeted that Friday marked its busiest travel day for TSA since the year 2020.
Friday was the busiest day for TSA at LAX since early 2020. That trend will continue each Sunday for the next three weeks, with busy days in between. Plan your parking ahead of time at https://t.co/a34NdUkBoa and arrive early, especially from 8-10 a.m. and 8-11:30 p.m.
Travelers are advised to plan ahead and arrive early.
Rise and shine! Today is expected to be a peak winter holiday travel day at #LAX with up to 200,000 people using the airport. A reminder to plan additional time to get here so you are on time for your flight! Pre-book parking at https://t.co/a34NdU30wC #TravelSmart pic.twitter.com/2rkGDTjFTJ
