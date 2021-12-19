PASADENA (CBSLA) – Authorities are on the scene of a gasoline spill in Pasadena that has drained into the Alhambra wash storm drain. The spill was traveling towards San Marino.
A vehicle struck a fuel pump at the 76 Station on Arroyo Parkway and Glenarm Street, leading to the fuel spill.
Emergency responders are on scene to handle the situation. As of 7:10 p.m. it was indicated that a Hazmat team had contained the spill, but a strong odor of gasoline still persisted in the area.
It is estimated that anywhere between 800 and 1,000 gallons of gasoline were spilled. Pasadena Police and Fire Departments updated that statement less than an hour later, indicating that over 1,300 gallons were in fact spilled.
Residents in the surrounding area are advised to stay indoors and close windows. If anyone reports feeling of onset sickness due to the fumes, they are urged to call 9-1-1.
A report from San Marino Fire and San Marino Police stated that the incident and cleanup, and smell, could persist for more than six hours.
A gas station at Glen Arm and Arroyo in the City of Pasadena had a spill of 800 to 1,000 gallons of gasoline into the storm drain. This is the preliminary affected area: pic.twitter.com/5XsXFmuKaf
— City of San Marino (@CityofSanMarino) December 20, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for details.