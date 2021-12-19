LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Fire Department crews were engaged with a commercial building fire located on Washington Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.
As of 5:00 p.m. crews were on the offensive, working to extinguish the fire before it spread from the single unit where flames were present – what appeared to be an auto shop of sorts.
Firefighters requested an additional crew to assist them in fighting the fire.
The fire, officially knocked down just after 5:30 p.m., was successfully contained by firefighter crews. There was no damage to any surrounding businesses or structures.
The cause of the fire is unknown, prompting an investigation.