CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies rescued a hiker who slid over 300 yards down Ice House Canyon in the Cucamonga wilderness on Sunday.
The man, 45-year-old Jeaffreson Guevara, was hiking with his wife in the Ice House Saddle area when he slipped on ice and slid down the steep mountain.
While he came to a stop in some bushes at the bottom of the ice chute, he was unable to climb back up due to the slippery nature of the ground.
The SBCSD Aviation unit was called due to the remote location of the incident, and the amount of time it would’ve taken authorities to arrive on scene.
They found Guevara clinging to the bushes when an air medic was hoisted down 120-feet from the helicopter unit to secure him. He was safely hoisted back into the helicopter with his rescuer.
Once the crew was on the ground, Fontana Station deputies proceeded to conduct a medical evaluation on Guevara.
The aviation crew reported that this was the second such incident in which a helicopter was needed to rescue a hiker in the last week, when they rescued a man from the Ontario Peak area on Saturday.