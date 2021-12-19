SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway after a high-speed chase in the Inland Empire ended with two people being killed.
San Bernardino officials say they were chasing a stolen pick-up truck with three people inside when it slammed into a home in the city of Highland.READ MORE: Highways, Trains And Planes Fill Up For Christmas Travel Rush
Investigators say the driver was considered armed and dangerous and suspected in an earlier kidnapping.READ MORE: TMZ: Drakeo The Ruler Killed In Stabbing At Once Upon A Time In LA Music Festival
The two passengers died in the crash and the driver was arrested. Police have not released any details about the apparent kidnapping.MORE NEWS: Holiday Shoppers Hit Citadel Outlets For Last Minute Gifts
No one was hurt inside the home near Weaver Street and Clear View Lane. The house was heavily damaged and red-tagged.