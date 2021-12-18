LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that will last through at least 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon for the San Fernando Valley and Santa Monica Mountain areas.
The advisory affects Ventura County Interior Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains and the Ventura County Mountains as well as San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon.
Very gusty winds are expected to persist through much of Saturday, with winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour expected, with occasional gusts that could reach 45 miles her pour. NWS also advised that some isolated gusts could reach 55 miles per hour.
They advised caution when driving, especially for high profile vehicles like like semi-trucks and RVs. Their high advisory freeways include Interstate 5 and the 14, 23, 101, 118, 126, 170, 210, and 405 freeways.
NWS also recommended securing any movable outdoor objects, and to be aware of loose tree limbs from the high powered winds.
On top of the wind advisory, a freeze advisory is also in place for residents in the Ojai Valley, including the cities of Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru. This advisory is set to last until around 9 a.m.
