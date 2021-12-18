DOWNEY (CBSLA) – The pursuit of a driver suspected of assault with a firearm, where someone shot into a house, ended with a shooting outside a home in Downey.
The pursuit of the driver began in the Norwalk area. When the driver bailed out of the vehicle in Downey, a deputy opened fire on the suspect in front of the house.
The suspect’s condition is unknown.
The suspect's condition is unknown.

No deputies were injured during the incident.