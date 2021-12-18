LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Metro announced on Saturday that a series of changes will go into affect on Sunday, including the realignment of bus schedules to increase the frequency of bus stops and allow for easier access to key destinations.
Lines 256 and 720 are slated to make extra stops on both Saturdays and Sundays, while line 94 will make more stops exclusively on Sundays.
The Blue, Green, Gold and Expo rail lines change from 10-minute intervals between stops to eight-minute intervals during peak times throughout the week.
Metro officials announced that nearly 20 lines will have extra trips on weekdays:
- 10
- 14
- 16
- 55
- 60
- 66
- 70
- 94
- 108
- 125
- 152
- 165
- 166
- 230
- 256
- 602
- 720
- 910
These changes likely come after a 300 person survey conducted by Metro officials, in which they found that 96% of the riders they surveyed said they would ride the bus more if there were improved trip times.
They also come less than a month after the Metro launched a series of bus priority lanes in Downtown Los Angeles, with the intention of speeding up services in within the city.
Additional changes can be found here.
