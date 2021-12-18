LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One day after being diagnosed with a concussion, Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. has reportedly been released from UCLA Harbor Medical Center, according to USA Today Sports reporter Tyler Dragon.
Parham went down in the opening drive of Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
After diving to make a catch on a fourth down play, Parham went down hard, and his head bounced off the turf.
He was eventually placed on a backboard and carted off the field after medical personnel attended to him following the play.
As the 6-foot-8 tight end was being carted off, he could be seen shaking.
The report of Parham being discharge from the hospital is certainly a sigh of relief for him, his family, the Chargers and anyone watching the game on Thursday.
Parham has played in 27 games for the Chargers since joining the team prior to the 2020 season. He has 30 receptions for 349 yards, six touchdowns in two seasons with Los Angeles.