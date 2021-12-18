LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After the NFL rescheduled the Rams vs Seahawks game from Sunday to Tuesday, Los Angeles are getting some reinforcements ahead of the NFC West tilt.
The Rams activated wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Darrell Henderson and four others off the COVID-19/Reserve list on Saturday.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Activated, from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement) LB Anthony Hines III, WR Brandon Powell
• Activated, from Reserve WR Odell Beckham Jr., DB Dont’e Deayon, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., LB Justin Hollins, TE Brycen Hopkins, T Alaric Jackson
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 18, 2021
Los Angeles had a COVID-19 breakout earlier this week, which resulted in cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee missing the Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Ramsey, along with outside linebacker Von Miller who was placed on the COVID list on Thursday, have yet to be activated off the list.
Right tackle Rob Havenstein is still on the list, as well as Joseph Noteboom who filled in for Havenstein against the Cardinals.
Therefore, Los Angeles will more than likely be shorthanded at a couple key positions on Tuesday night.