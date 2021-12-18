LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Fire Department crews reported to the scene of a second alarm fire in East Los Angeles early Saturday morning.
They arrived to the two-story strip mall just after 6 a.m., at 757 South Fetterly Avenue. As of 8 a.m., firefighters were still engaged in a battle with the flames that had overtaken much of the second story.
One person was rushed to a nearby hospital with an injury of unknown severity.
According to a report from LAFD, the fire began as a dryer fire, beginning on the first floor and spreading to the second floor.
