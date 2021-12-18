LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officers were involved in a shooting that occurred in Downtown L.A. on Saturday morning, when they shot a man wielding a knife.
They were called to the scene at approximately 10:45 a.m., with reports of a domestic violence suspects armed with a knife in the area. Authorities located a man who fit the description, whom they determined to be in his 30’s.
According to a report from Officer Norma Eisenman, the officers on scene shot the man and he was pronounced dead that the scene.
His name is withheld pending notification of next of kin.
With an investigation underway, additional information was unavailable.
