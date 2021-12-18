LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured on Friday evening, when a vehicle crashed into his vehicle from behind. The incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m. on Arlington Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.
The driver, who rear-ended the police vehicle was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence. They were driving a white Dodge Durango SUV.
It is unclear whether the LAPD vehicle was driving or at a stop when the collision occurred.
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital under basic life support, where they were treated for leg injuries.
