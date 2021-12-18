LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a no-burn order through Sunday evening.
The mandatory prohibition of both the indoor and outdoor burning of wood is due to a high forecast of air pollution in the area, especially those in the South Coast Air Basin. Those areas include non-desert regions of Los Angeles County, Riverside County, Orange County and San Bernardino County.
Homes that rely on wood-burning as their sole source of heat, low-income households and homes without natural gas are exempt from adhering to the order. Along with those residences, homes located at an elevation of above 3,000 feet, and those living in the high desert or Coachella Valley are also exempt.
Non-wood burning and gas fireplaces are also not restricted.
Both wood and manufactured fire logs are not permitted under the order.
