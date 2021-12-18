CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Los Angeles County, Los Angeles News, No-Burn Day, No-Burn Order, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, South Coast Air Quality Management

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a no-burn order through Sunday evening.

The mandatory prohibition of both the indoor and outdoor burning of wood is due to a high forecast of air pollution in the area, especially those in the South Coast Air Basin. Those areas include non-desert regions of Los Angeles County, Riverside County, Orange County and San Bernardino County.

READ MORE: UCLA Basketball Cancels Third Straight Game Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Homes that rely on wood-burning as their sole source of heat, low-income households and homes without natural gas are exempt from adhering to the order. Along with those residences, homes located at an elevation of above 3,000 feet, and those living in the high desert or Coachella Valley are also exempt.

READ MORE: LA County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop For Second Straight Day

Non-wood burning and gas fireplaces are also not restricted.

Both wood and manufactured fire logs are not permitted under the order.

MORE NEWS: Authorities Investigating Body Found In Compton Brush Fire

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)