LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Lakers will be without forward Anthony Davis for some time.
An MRI revealed that Davis suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee during Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Los Angeles will re-evaluate the eight-time All-Star in four weeks.
Davis went down in the third quarter when Minnesota's Jayden McDaniels tumbled into AD's left knee
Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds per game for the Purple and Gold this season.
After being acquired by the Lakers in July 2019, Davis has been the central piece to the team’s front court.
Davis helped the Lakers win the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season that concluded in the league’s bubble at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando.
With Davis sidelined for at least the next four weeks, the team will more than likely rely on DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard (when activated off health and safety protocols) and Jay Huff to help fill the void in the middle.
The Lakers play in Chicago against the Bulls on Sunday before returning for a three-game homestand.