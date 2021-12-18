CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
CERRITOS (CBSLA) – The multi-vehicle collision that closed the 91 Freeway for over an hour on Friday morning is still under investigation by California Highway Patrol.

John Ople, 33-years-old, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the victim of the crash which occurred after 4:30 a.m. near Shoemaker Boulevard.

Ople was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine cause in the collision.

