CERRITOS (CBSLA) – The multi-vehicle collision that closed the 91 Freeway for over an hour on Friday morning is still under investigation by California Highway Patrol.
John Ople, 33-years-old, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office as the victim of the crash which occurred after 4:30 a.m. near Shoemaker Boulevard.
Ople was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are still working to determine cause in the collision.
