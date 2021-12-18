COMMERCE (CBSLA) – Last minute shoppers stormed the Citadel Outlets in Commerce on Saturday looking to finish off their Christmas list.

It was a busy night for thousands of people who were making multiple rounds of shopping.

“This is the last weekend before Christmas,” Fernando DeLao told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.

Super Saturday or Panic Saturday is the last Saturday before Christmas, a major day of revenue for retailers.

Typically the day is ridden with one-day sales in an effort to accrue more revenue than any other day in the Christmas and holiday season.

“It’s been a good experience, but I think a bit more of Panic Saturday because there are so many people,” Mariel Perez said.

Panic Saturday is the other unofficial name.

However, it’s predicted that this year there will be slightly fewer shoppers nationwide going into stores.

Nevertheless, the National Retail Federations says 148 million people are expected to be ringing up items in a hurry this weekend.

“That’s what I said, too. This is the weekend everyone buys stuff,” Steven Bautista said. “There’s so many people in the stores you can’t even walk.”

As a result, shoppers are noticing that they’re spending more many this year than before.

Stores at the Citadel will remain open until 10 pm until Christmas Day.