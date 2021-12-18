COMPTON (CBSLA) – An event that has taken place for years in Compton is set to happen once again throughout Saturday. The Homeless Veterans Stand Down event began at 8 a.m. and was scheduled to last through 6 p.m., located at 700 Bullis Road in Compton.

Of the many amenities provided to the homeless veterans community, this year’s shortlist contains one more option – COVID-19 vaccination.

On top of that, hot showers, clothing, food, haircuts and more will be available for the crowd of hundreds of people expected to meet at the 18th annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event in Compton.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are to be provided for all participants in the event, while the team will hand out various Christmas gifts, including gift cards to McDonald’s and some grocery stores.

Information for housing, medical and legal purposes will be available for attendees.

The event runs in association with the City of Compton, Volunteers of America – Los Angeles, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Veterans Stand Together, a non-profit organization from Torrance whose mission is to combat homelessness in the veteran community.

It is estimated that of the 40,000 veterans nationwide, 10% of them live in the Los Angeles area. While the V.A. continues to fight to combat veteran homelessness, they have placed nearly 7,000 individuals in permanent housing with the use of vouchers.

However, there are still 1 million veterans at risk for homelessness in America, due to varying reasons, including post-traumatic stress disorder, social isolation, substance abuse and unemployment.

An approximate 10% of the United States homeless demographic is made up of veterans.