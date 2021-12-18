COMPTON (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau said on Saturday that they were investigating a shooting death in unincorporated area of Compton.
Authorities said the incident was reported at around 12:47 p.m. in the 2000 block of 120th Street.
Two male adult victims were struck by gunfire. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead and the other is unknown condition.
Officers were encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact LA County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5000. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the LA Crime Stoppers website.