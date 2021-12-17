WHITTIER (CBSLA) – According to a report from Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives, a man was found dead near an unincorporated area of Whittier on Wednesday.
Authorities first reported to the scene on at 6:50 a.m., where they found Victor Wu, 46-years-old, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting took place near Lambert Road and First Avenue.
An investigation has been launched to determine motive and look for a suspect. At this time there is not suspect information available.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)