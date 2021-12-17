LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man police has dubbed the “Two O’ Clock Rock” burglar is wanted in as many as 60 break-ins at businesses throughout the San Fernando Valley.
According to the investigators, the man has targeted more than 60 businesses in LAPD’s Devonshire, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Topanga, and West Valley divisions, and in the cities of Burbank and San Fernando.
Investigators did not say when the break-ins began. But the burglar typically canvasses a business, then places rocks in front of the locations he plans to break into. He later returns in the early morning, usually between 2 and 4 a.m., and takes the rocks he put in front of the business and throws them through the front glass door. Once inside, police says he then removes cash from the register, and in many cases, has simply taken the locked cash register.
The burglar was described as a Black man, about 5-foot-10 and between 150 and 180 pounds, with dark skin and a receding hair line. He occasionally wears glasses, and generally wears a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information about these crimes can call Devonshire burglary detectives J. Eastburn at (818) 832-0936 or C. Parchman at (818) 832-0941.